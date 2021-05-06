Young Africa Women Initiative launches campaign against GBV

​

Ms Jane Gathoni, 29 was overjoyed when she gave birth to a baby boy. Every day was a new experience as she watched her firstborn open his eyes, yawn and even cry.

The jovial atmosphere that started in the maternity ward, coupled by her husband’s smiles when he visited her at Bondeni Maternity Hospital.

However, little did she know that this joy was short-lived after her husband became abusive three months later. He started beating her up.

"Apart from beating me, he refused to do his cardinal responsibility of feeding the family and paying house rent. We accumulated six months’ rent arrears despite being employed at a road construction company," says Ms Gathoni.

She is not alone, Ms Miriam Igunza is another woman who has endured daily fights from her violent husband before she returned to her parents' home in Njoro.

"The beatings and sexual abuse were too much. I have never had peaceful nights with my two children. I narrowly escaped death when he came home drunk and hit me with a blunt object on my shoulder. My shoulder aches to this day," said Ms Igunza.

These are just a few cases of women in the slums of Nakuru who are undergoing daily gender-based violence in silence.

However, their pains and sufferings have been reduced as the Young Africa Women Initiative (Yawi), a non – for profit organisation that has launched a campaign against gender-based violence by sensitizing women on the rights and where to report the abuses.

Besides giving the women hope of a better future, the organisation offers them skills such as tailoring to rebuild their shattered lives.

"Since I joined Yawi and I enlisted for a tailoring course, I'm happy now I have been able to rebuild my shattered life as I'm earning money and paying my rent from my tailoring business," says Margret Opiyo, a GBV survivor.