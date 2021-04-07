Worrying trend as battered men suffer in silence

At least seven men have died in Kenya, in the past one year, with either their wives or girlfriends suspected to have snapped life out of them.

Photo credit: Pool | Nation Media Group

By  Moraa Obiria

Gender Reporter

What you need to know:

  • The most recent involved a 37-year-old Daniel Omollo Onyango, a Kenya Defence Force officer whose death, the police suspect, was caused by his 27-year-old wife Violet Asela Emu, on the night of April 3.
  • In 2015, Kenya drew unpleasant global publicity for having numerous men, especially from Central Kenya, being mutilated by their wives.

Women are often seen as the sole sufferers of domestic violence but if recent happenings are anything to go by, men are as much victims. At least seven men have died in Kenya, in the past one year, with either their wives or girlfriends suspected to have snapped life out of them.

