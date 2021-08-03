World Breastfeeding Week: Mothers at Chuka market praise crèche

Ms Emma John a caretaker at a creche at Chuka open-air market plays with children on August 2, 2021. The facility offers lactating mothers doing business in the town a safe and friendly place to breastfeed their babies. 

Photo credit: Alex Njeru | Nation Media Group

By  Alex Njeru

What you need to know:

  • Lactating business mothers in Chuka town continue to enjoy the convenience of breastfeeding their babies at a crèche at Chuka open-air market.
  • The crèche has provided a friendly breastfeeding environment where the mothers can also monitor the babies’ safety and comfort.

As we mark the 2021 World Breastfeeding Week, lactating business mothers in Chuka town continue to enjoy the convenience of breastfeeding their babies at a crèche at Chuka open-air market.

