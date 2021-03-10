Women to lead in fight against HIV in South Nyanza

Blandine Mekpo, a midwife at a maternity ward, provides information about HIV/Aids to pregnant women in Bohicon in southern Benin.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Ruth Mbula

What you need to know:

  • Ministry of Health will actively involve women in the fight against HIV/Aids in South Nyanza.
  • According to 2020 National Aids Control Council data, more than 1,184 children newly infected with HIV were from the four counties of Nyamira, Migori, Kisii and Homa Bay.

The Ministry of Health will actively involve women in the fight against HIV/Aids in South Nyanza, a region leading in infections of the virus. This is to help curb transmissions from mother to child.

