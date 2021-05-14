Women's prisons to get day care centres

A prisoner attends to children at the Lang'ata Women's Prison in Nairobi. The government is in the process of establishing day care centres in all women's prisons across the country.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  George Munene

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • All women prisons countrywide will be equipped with day care centres.
  • Interior CAS Winnie Guchu, said the government was partnering with Faraja Foundation to achieve this goal.

All women prisons countrywide will be equipped with day care centres to improve the welfare of the children born in the correctional institutions.

