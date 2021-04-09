Women rights groups urge media to be professional on SGBV reporting

A recent incident of local radio presenters shaming a victim of gender-based violence has prompted women rights organisations to demand for accountability from media houses.

They have spelt out ‘do-no-harm’ principles, which Kenyan media houses can adhere to in reforming their sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) coverage.

“Media has a role in shaping and influencing the public's opinion… with its power comes a very high duty of care,” said UN Women-Kenya, Country Director, Ms Anna Mutavati during an April 2, webinar on humanising SGBV reporting.

It was jointly organised by African Women Leaders Network (AWLN)-Kenya Chapter and Echo Network Africa (ENA).

The media, she said, is central to instilling culture of SGBV prevention, which she termed as the most effective and sustainable measure of stopping violence against women and girls.

“It is, therefore, imperative that the media considers very seriously ethical and safety principles particularly when discussing sensitive issues such as gender-based violence,” she added.

“Failure to adhere to basic ethical and safety principles can cause more harm to gender-based violence survivors,” she emphasised.

“For instance, it can cause much more victim shaming, bullying and stigma on the survivors, and also putting the families of the survivors at risk.”

Her calls were echoed by Dr Jennifer Riria, chairperson of AWLN-Kenya Chapter. She is also the chief executive officer of ENA.

She said the media must handle SGBV issues with utmost professionalism. It is an ethical standard currently lacking in highlighting violence against women and girls, she said.

Gender equality advocacy

“Would you as media commit to speaking out against violence against women and girls?” asked the global eminent leader in gender equality advocacy.

“Violence destroys. Violence begins to bring shame not just to the individual but to this country,”

“SGBV is not a woman’s issue. It is an all-society issue and we do need men to support this voice that dissents abuse…the media, therefore, has a role to educate the public.”

A host of other women’s rights organisations have pooled in to reinforce the call for gender sensitive coverage or broadcasting of SGBV issues.

This week, Coalition on Violence against Women (Covaw), Amnesty International Kenya, Association of Media Women in Kenya (Amwik) and the Centre for Rights Education and Awareness (Creaw) released a joint statement with enlisted strategies that can yield reforms.

“Any actions that promote or justify sexual violence do not stem sexual harassment and violence nationally. The mass media must play its role in eradicating the silent pandemic,” they said.

They urged media houses to establish policies and guidelines for reporting on sexual, gender and human rights violations.

Should they be already in existence, then the management should embark on thorough sensitisation of its staff and implementation, they said.

They also advocated for adequate allocation of funds by the media houses to finance continuous training of its staff on gender-sensitive reporting and broadcasting.

“Put in place accountability frameworks that address perpetrators and protect victims… institutionalise strong reporting mechanisms devoid of victimisation,” they said.

SGBV is a pervasive social problem in Kenya, affecting women, men, girls and boys, leaving them with lifetime scars.

Last year, the government established a multi-agency team led by the Ministry of Public Service and Gender, and including the civil society, whose mandate is to end violence against all genders including domestic violence and female genital mutilation (FGM).

Statistics from National Crime Research Centre (NCRC) shows lifetime prevalence of SGBV for women stands at 38 per cent against 20.9 per cent for men.

mobiria@ke.nationmedia.com