Women rights groups urge media to be professional on SGBV reporting

Dr Jennifer Riria, chairperson of AWLN-Kenya Chapter wants media to commit to speaking out against violence against women and girls.

Photo credit: Pool | Nation Media House

By  Moraa Obiria

Gender Reporter

What you need to know:

  • UN Women-Kenya, Country Director, Ms Anna Mutavati says is central to instilling culture of SGBV prevention.
  • Dr Jennifer Riria, chairperson of AWLN-Kenya Chapter asks media to commit to speaking out against violence against women and girls.
  • Covaw, Amnesty International Kenya, Amwik and Creaw released a joint statement with enlisted strategies that can yield reforms.

A recent incident of local radio presenters shaming a victim of gender-based violence has prompted women rights organisations to demand for accountability from media houses.

