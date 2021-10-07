Women rights groups in four counties join hands to fight GBV

Fida-Kenya Deputy Executive Director Wanjiru Kamanda (left) with the movement's chairperson Nancy Ikinu media during a media brief in Nairobi last August. The organisation is leading more than 20 women rights groups from Northern Kenya, to come up with a regional movement to champion their rights. 

Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

By  Waweru Wairimu

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • More than 20 women rights organisations in Isiolo, Wajir, Garissa and Marsabit led Fida-Kenya are coming up with a Northern region movement to champion their rights and address issues affecting women there.
  • The group and other stakeholders will undertake a leadership mentorship program for women and girls in remote areas.

More than 20 women rights organisations in Isiolo, Wajir, Garissa and Marsabit have agreed to work together in ending gender-based violence (GBV).

