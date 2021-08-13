Women on Boards Network announces inaugural awards

Catherine Musakali; she is the founder of Women on Boards Network. The board has announced inaugural awards for celebrating women and men advancing gender equality in the corporate sector.

Photo credit: Pool | Nation Media Group

By  Moraa Obiria

Gender Reporter

Women on Boards Network (WOBN) has announced inaugural awards for celebrating women and men advancing gender equality in the corporate sector.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.