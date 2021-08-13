Women on Boards Network announces inaugural awards

Women on Boards Network (WOBN) has announced inaugural awards for celebrating women and men advancing gender equality in the corporate sector.

The nine winners representing the different categories will be feted in a ceremony scheduled for November 26, this year.

These awards include woman board director of the year, woman chairperson of the year, male agent of change and organisation of the year.

Others are inspiring young woman of the year, organisation empowering youth in leadership, and influential grassroots woman of the year, outstanding WOBN award and outstanding WOBN junior member of the year.

According to WOBN, the awards are “geared towards celebrating the milestones achieved in attaining equity, equality as well as parity in the socio-economic status of women and youth.”

The nomination for the deserving women and men closes on August 31.