Women media owners decry blackout on government tenders

Preferential government procurement opportunities stand elusive to women media owners in Kenya.

Chairperson of Women Media Owners Association of Kenya (WMOAK) Ms Jane Muthiga said failure to integrate the 30 per cent quota for women, youth and persons with disabilities in tendering for media services has resulted to collapse of women-owned digital channels.

“After the digital migration, the women were able to own television channels,” she said during a recent Impact of Covid-19 on Women's Economic Empowerment webinar.

“We have a big challenge; we migrated the channels but advertising is still on the old channels,” she added during the webinar organised by Association of Media Women in Kenya (Amwik).

Advertising revenue

She said WMOAK is troubled with the non-implementation of the preferential procurement policy launched by President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2013, as this is denying them advertising revenue crucial to sustaining their channels.

“A lot of us are not able to get advertising from the government simply because our channels have not grown (to the level of attracting) millions of viewers,” she said.

Data from the National Treasury for 2016-2017 shows that as at 2017, there were 57,085 businesses registered by the marginalised groups out of which 20,413 were women-owned.

And in 2016/2017 fiscal year, of the tenders awarded by ministries, women got a 48.41 per cent share.

In parastatals, they took 47.75 per cent, commissions, 60.41 per cent and in the counties 42.17 per cent.

Amwik Executive Director Ms Marceline Nyambala said raising government's consciousness on how women can bolster development through media requires reinforced advocacy.

Covid-19

She called for policies friendly to growth of the women-owned SMEs, especially in the media industry. Impacts of Covid-19 on economy, nevertheless, prompted remodelling of businesses to remain afloat.

PJ Flowers managing director, Ms Elizabeth Thande, who has run flower and vegetable business for 15 years, said the pandemic jolted her to innovative marketing strategies.

“There has been flooding in sale and farming of agricultural produce because those who lost jobs went into agriculture,” she said.

“(And to make profits) we had to think outside the box. We now package our produce and take it directly to our customers, and it is proving to be more effective,’ she said.

She, however, urged the government to harmonise taxation to influence lower pricing of the agricultural produce to remain competitive in the domestic and regional market

Women have a major stake in sustainable growth of Kenya’s economy as they hold 93 per cent of businesses in the informal economy.

A myriad challenges ranging from biased lending policies, unpaid care and restrained movement among others, however, continue to drag their full potential in economic empowerment.















