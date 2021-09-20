Women lost more than 54 million jobs in 2019, 2020

A nurse administers a vaccine on a patient at Nairobi Bus Station terminal on September 17, 2021. A UN agency report indicates that despite making  70 per cent of healthcare workers, globally, women only hold 24 per cent of seats on Covid-19 taskforces, globally. 

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

By  Kamau Maichuhie

Gender Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Beyond Covid-19: A Feminist Plan for Sustainability and Social Justice study shows a 4.2 per cent decline in women’s employment compared to men’s 3.0 per cent.
  • Plan stresses on a post-Covid-19 economy with a care-led recovery that would prioritise investments to create jobs and increase support for unpaid caregivers.

Women lost more than 54 million jobs globally between 2019 and 2020, the latest UN Women report shows.

