Women lobbies vow to fight illicit brews in Mt Kenya

Murang'a County Maendeleo ya Wanawake Chairperson Ms Lucy Nyambura.

Photo credit: Mwangi Muiruri | Nation Media Group
By  Mwangi Muiruri

  • Women lobby groups in Mt Kenya region led by Maendeleo ya Wanawake, over the weekend promised to work with security agencies in the war against narcotics and illicit brews.
  • Regional County Commissioner Wilfred Nyagwanga said security agents in the county had been directed to act viciously against illicit brews and narcotics cartels

