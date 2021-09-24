Women lead peace campaigns ahead of 2022 poll

"Peace starts with me!"

This is the clarion call for action that women peace ambassadors are placing on Kenyans as the country heads to the 2022 General Election.

Under the Tuvuke Initiatiave, relaunched on Tuesday by Echo Network Africa (ENA) when the world marked International Day of Peace, women in the informal settlements were fronted as peace ambassadors to lead in peace processes in their communities before, during and after the elections.

With the initiative, which aligns with the United Nations 1325 Resolution, the women are to sensitise the locals on importance of peaceful co-existence, lead caravans for passing peace messages and monitor sparks of conflicts to which they are to engage with all stakeholders to find amicable solutions.

"Elections must never translate to deaths and loss of livelihoods," said ENA Group Chief Executive Officer Dr Jennifer Riria.

She said women must take lead in ensuring Kenya remains peaceful throughout the electioneering period given that they are the ones who are disproportionately affected during conflicts and disasters.

1325 resolution

"Go out and speak to the people. Let them know they can participate in elections in peace," she said.

The 1325 resolution to which Kenya is a signatory, emphasises the inclusion of women in prevention and resolution of conflicts. And this year's theme for the

International Day of Peace anchored on “Recovering better for an equitable and sustainable world," to which Dr Riria said cannot happen if women don't take the roles of mediators and peace ambassadors.

Kamukunji Nyumba Kumi chairperson Saumu Saidi, cited voter registration exercise as a tension ground owing to malpractices of voter importation and exportation.

"We have to be on the vigilant of the conflict indicators such as vulcanisation of people along tribal inclinations and religious beliefs," she said.

Women peace ambassadors from across the country at the launch of Tuvuke Initiative. Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

UN Women Country Director, Anna Mutavati said often young men are prioritised over young women in peace processes, actions that lead to inequitable societies.

"There must be advancement of women in peace processes. There cannot be sustainable and inclusive development without peace," she said.

She expressed concerned that the Laikipia conflicts would spill over to the 2022 election if not urgently addressed, calling for ceasefire so that the people can immediately resume their normal lives.

Hanns Seidel Foundation representative to Kenya and Ethiopia, Daniel Seiberling, said women are influential in maintaining peace in the society.

He exemplified conflicts in Russia in which the elderly women were able to stop fights by beating men off the streets using handbags.

"Women can put the idea of peace in the mind of people to de-escalate violence," he said.

Public Service and Gender Chief Administrative Secretary Beatrice Elachi, said the ministry would continue to collaborate with the civil society in running peace campaigns around the country.

She called on women around the country to pass peace messages that “after the elections, we will still remain neighbours and we therefore, have to live in harmony with one another."

ENA also launched a drive for humanitarian aid, during the event, for the families affected in Laikipia County in the recent conflicts.

The county's First Lady Maria Mbeneka, said the families need psychosocial support having lost their property and livelihoods and called for support to help the families rebuild their lives.

ENA committed to coordinating the logistics in collaboration with the Gender ministry and Laikipia County government to ensure the donations reach the intended families

"We are appealing for any kind of support. It could be food, medical support considering the affected families need psychosocial support or dignity kits which are critically essential for women and girls," said Dr Riria.



