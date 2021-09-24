Women lead peace campaigns ahead of 2022 poll

From left: Echo Network Africa (ENA) boss Dr Jennifer Riria, Gender CAS Beatrice Elachi and Kenya Country Director for UN Women Anna Mutavati join women peace ambassadors during the Tuvuke Initiative relaunch at ENA offices in Nairobi on September 21, 2021.

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

By  Moraa Obiria

Gender Reporter

What you need to know:

  • Under the Tuvuke Initiatiave, relaunched on Tuesday by Echo Network Africa, women in the informal settlements were fronted as peace ambassadors.
  • The women are to lead peace caravans and monitor sparks of conflicts.
  • ENA Group Chief Executive Officer Dr Jennifer Riria said elections must never translate to deaths and loss of livelihoods .

