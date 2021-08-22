Women lawyers call for fairness in party nominations ahead of polls

The Federation of Women Lawyers (Fida-Kenya) executive director Anne Ireri while calling on political parties to reject 2022 party nomination lists that do not adhere to the two-thirds gender rule. 

Photo credit: Winnie Atieno I Nation Media Group

By  Winnie Atieno

Nation Media Group

