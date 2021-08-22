Women lawyers call for fairness in party nominations ahead of polls

The Federation of Women Lawyers (Fida-Kenya) has called on political parties to reject 2022 party nomination lists that do not adhere to the two-thirds gender rule.

FIDA-Kenya decried the unfairness, discrimination, and violence against women during political party nominations that has discouraged women from vying for elective positions.

However, the federation is now pegging its hope on the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) declaration that it will reject 2022 party nomination lists that do not adhere to the two-thirds Gender Rule.

On August 8, IEBC chairman Wafula Chekuati said the realization of the two-third gender rule has remained elusive in parliament with several unsuccessful attempts at providing legislation to operationalize the principle.

Fida-Kenya executive director Anne Ireri decried the lack of implementation of the two-thirds gender rule, while urging political parties to ensure fairness and transparency.

As Kenya prepares for next year’s polls, FIDA-Kenya has begun advocating and mobilizing female political leadership.

The federation has called upon women eying the presidency, speaker, senate, MP, governor and ward representative seats to come out and declare their candidature.

The women lawyers have declared to support women candidates in all elective positions regardless of political party affiliation.

“We will not settle for running mate position in the presidency, and that is why we are calling upon good, probable women presidential candidates to declare their candidature and we will support them. We don’t want women to just sit and settle for second fiddle. We have competent women who can vie and have rights to be presidents,” she insisted.

Speaking during a press conference in Mombasa, Ms Ireri said Kenya is ripe for a woman president.

“There is no seat marked for a man or woman. We have a female Chief Justice Martha Koome we now want a female president in 2022. Our political party is women. Women are always discouraged during nomination against voting their own, but we are debunking the myth that we don’t vote for our own, we fully support each other,” she added.

The federation said it is keen to ensure gender parity ahead of the polls.

“We are advocating for women in political parties to ensure fair space. IEBC chairman stated that he will reject any nomination list that does not have a two-thirds gender threshold, but we want the rule of law maintained, the space for women to participate in politics safeguarded and implementation of two-thirds gender rule,” said Ms Ireri.

Ms Ireri said Fida-Kenya will rally upon the movement to vote for women aspirants.

Fida-Kenya will also help women prepare for the polls.

This is after the women lawyers launched a movement across the 47 counties towards enhancing women's numbers in politics.

“We have good numbers of women voters and so we should increase our numbers in political leadership. But our worry is political parties that’s why we are placing the burden on them, we want them to ensure fair game during nominations. Political parties should guarantee us that women won’t be discriminated against during nominations,” she said.

Ms Ireri noted that political violence is used to deter and discourage women from participating in politics.

“In Kenya political parties belongs to individuals. We want them to guarantee any women vying in their parties will have a fair game, safety and fair chance at the ballot,” she added.

FIDA-Kenya has rolled out series of regional meetings.

“Where we are intentionally bringing up women leaders in all the 47 counties in Kenya to build a vibrant women’s movement that will advocate for safer women spaces and ensure their political participation towards the 2022 general polls and beyond,” she said during the meeting at Neptune Beach Hotel.

The forum included women's rights organisations from all the six counties from the Coast region including Mombasa, Kilifi, Kwale, Tana River, Lamu and Taita Taveta.

“We want women to vie for all seats from Presidency to herdsmen. This time we won’t allow men to decide our political charter,” said Ralia Buyotu from Tana River.