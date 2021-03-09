Women in pastoral counties asked to stand up for their rights

Women entertain guests during celebrations to mark International Women's Day celebrations at St George Catholic Church grounds in Laisamis, Marsabit on March 8, 2021. 

Photo credit: Waweru Wairimu | Nation Media Group

By  Waweru Wairimu

Nation Media Group

  • Women in pastoral communities have been challenged to participate in societal processes, especially on peace building to ensure improved livelihoods.
  • While celebrating female peace ambassadors, Dr Elizabeth Pantoren, the Director of Programmes at the Northern Rangelands Trust asked women to stand up for their rights and seize available opportunities to make their lives better.

