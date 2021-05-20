Women fund to introduce individual loan products

The Women Enterprise Fund (WEF) has disbursed Sh21.3 billion to more than 1.8 million beneficiaries countrywide.

The fund is set to introduce new individual loan products in July, to reach more women in the country.

Public Service and Gender CS Prof Margaret Kobia, says the new products will include chama loans, business loans, asset finance loans and kilimo (agriculture) loans aimed at enabling more opportunities for women to access business development.

The CS spoke last week when she presided over the disbursement of affirmative funds from WEF worth more than Sh29 million to women beneficiaries and a further Sh10 million to Times U Sacco in Tigania West, Meru County.

Last January, WEF announced it would launch two new products that would enhance women empowerment.

They include a new lending model that is more flexible and gives more autonomy to individual women entrepreneurship where women can borrow money for individual projects under the umbrella of their groups.

Empowerment agenda

The fund also introduced enhanced financing to women groups of up to Sh1 million, up from a previous ceiling of Sh750,000.

WEF, National Government Affirmative Fund, Youth Enterprise Development Fund and Uwezo Fund are the affirmative funds which have been core to the national government’s core transformational and empowerment agenda.

An impact assessment survey of affirmative action funds in Kenya conducted by the World Trade Organisation last year, indicated that beneficiaries had realised tremendous success.

The survey showed increased access to credit, starting of new businesses, contributing to self-employment with proceeds from the business being utilised to complement school fees.

It also noted there has been improved food security, investment in business expansion; increased access to local and international markets; and access to business development and entrepreneurship skills that have enabled beneficiaries to actively participate in enterprise development.

