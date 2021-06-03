Women demand powers to regulate alcohol business

Maendeleo ya Wanawake Organisation (MYWO) and Federation for African Women Educationists (Fawe) in the Central region want the liquor licensing courts to be under the control of women leaders.

MYWO Chairperson Lucy Nyambura, on Thursday said women bear the biggest burden of alcoholism.

“We should be given the power to decide how bars are licensed and how they operate. These bars are very near our family units and we understand how they work, and the danger they pose in our family units. We as women, are the best suited to regulate their licenses,” she said.

Fawe Coordinator Cecilia Gitu supported Ms Nyambura’s call, noting that alcoholism in the region had surpassed the necessary index to qualify it as a regional disaster.

Hooked to imbibing

“We are living a tragedy. We are having children as young as 10 years, especially those that live with illicit brewers, hooked to imbibing. We have people as old as 100 years still hooked to the lifestyle. It is unfortunate that our children treat alcoholism as a rite of passage,” she said.