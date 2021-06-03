Women demand powers to regulate alcohol business

Murang'a County Maendeleo ya Wanawake Chair Ms Lucy Nyambura says women should be given the power to decide how bars are licensed and how they operate.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
By  Mwangi Muiruri

  • Maendeleo ya Wanawake Organisation and Federation for African Women Educationists in the Central Kenya want the liquor licensing courts to be under the control of women leaders.
  • The women leaders say alcoholism in the region has surpassed the necessary index to qualify it as a regional disaster.

Maendeleo ya Wanawake Organisation (MYWO) and Federation for African Women Educationists (Fawe) in the Central region want the liquor licensing courts to be under the control of women leaders.

