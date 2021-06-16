Women decry rise in domestic violence in Lamu

Women organisations in Lamu have decried the rise in gender-based violence (GBV) cases in the region in the recent past.

The women cited destruction of livelihoods, especially in the fishing sector where thousands of fishermen were displaced due to dredging activities at the new Lamu Port (Lapsset), as a major contributor to the cruelty meted on them by their now jobless husbands.

Addressing journalists last week, Lamu Women Alliance chairperson Raya Famau said some men had fled their homes due to stress, leaving their wives to fend for the families.

“Many women have come to my office complaining of being beaten by their jobless husbands almost on a daily basis. The men can’t afford to pay rent or sustain their families, thus transfer their frustrations to their wives and children. Something urgent needs to be done,” said Ms Famau.

Lamu fishermen

Khadija Shebwana said apart from the Lamu Port dredging activities and establishment that has led to Lamu fishermen losing their jobs, the Covid-19 pandemic has also made things worse.

Ms Shebwana said businesses that could have helped in sustaining the families have also collapsed with the few existing performing dismally. The mother of four said many women are now forced to become the family breadwinners.

She appealed to the county and national governments to intervene even by giving loans to the families to enable them cope with the hard economic times.

“As women, we need urgent financial assistance to help provide for our families now that our husbands have fled and left us suffering with the children.”

Fatma Athman a community activist, called on the national government and the Kenya Ports Authority to have the 4,734 fishermen affected by the Lapsset project compensated soon, expressing her displeasure at the national government’s continued silence on the matter.

No compensation

The dredging activities at the port caused the closure of many traditional fishing sites in the Indian Ocean, subsequently rendering thousands of the fisher folk jobless.

Following a successful petition, the Malindi High Court in May 2018, ruled in favour of the fishermen, indicating that the project had failed to meet basic constitutional and legal requirements. The court then awarded Sh1.76 billion to the 4,734 fishermen.

The fishermen were to receive the monies before May 1, to pave the way for the opening of the port on May 20. But that has never happened.

“Thousands of fisher families continue to suffer. That is why we are witnessing increased GBV in Lamu. Let the government through KPA have the fishermen compensated,” said Ms Athman.