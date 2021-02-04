Prime

Woman yet to inter son after controversial burial by American paedophile

Ms Daisy Chelang'at at Dow's Children's Home in Bomet County during the exhumation of her son's remains two years ago.
 

Photo credit: Vitalis Kimutai | Nation Media Group

By  Vitalis Kimutai

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Daisy Chelang’at lost her son in unclear circumstances and the body buried at Dow's Children's Home in Boito, Konoin Constituency in Bomet County eight years ago.
  • The home was operated by disgraced American national Mr Gregory Dow, who on June 16, 2020, confessed before a court in the US of sexually molesting four girls at the orphanage he ran with his wife.

With a desolate look on her face, Ms Daisy Chelang’at, a mother of four, stands on the doorway of her mud-walled, iron-roofed house.

