Woman seeks police help after husband allegedly breaks her arm twice

Mercy Kendi

Ms Mercy Kendi speaking in Nkubu town, Meru County on March 30, 2021 where she narrated how her husband allegedly broke her left arm following a domestic row, barely three months after he had allegedly broken it again.

Photo credit: Charles Wanyoro | Nation Media Group

By  Charles Wanyoro

A 25-year old woman from Kiria Ntonyero village in Imenti Central, Meru County is seeking police help to arrest her husband whom she claims broke her arm for a second time in three months.

Editor's picks

More from Gender

  1. AS IT HAPPENED: Obama moments - final day

  2. AS IT HAPPENED: Obama moments in Kenya

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.