Woman’s mill spurs maize farming in Vihiga

Nancy Ingado of Glorious Flour Mills Limited with some of her employees at the factory in Ematsuli village in Emuhaya, Vihiga County.

Photo credit: Isaac Wale | Nation Media Group

By  Derick Luvega

What you need to know:

  • Little did Nancy Ingado know the move to start up Glorious Flour Mills Limited slightly over a year ago in Emuhaya, Vihiga County, would turn the area into a food producing area with a bias in maize farming.
  • She has employed 45 other women, 40 among them on permanent terms and supervises them.

For 29-year-old Nancy Ingado, starting up a flour processor was meant to be an income generating venture.

