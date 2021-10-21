Woman Rep rolls out program to empower youth constructors

Laikipia Woman Representative Catherine Waruguru has rolled out a program to upgrade construction skills among the youths.

The county's National Government Affirmative Action Fund (NGAAF) has partnered with National Industrial Training Authority (Nita), National Construction Authority (NCA) and Eurofix Industries Limited to train 300 young constructors.

The one-week training which ended last week, is aimed at ensuring the workers conform to the change of technology in the construction industry.

The training, dubbed 'Fanikisha Ndoto' (fulfilling dreams), was held at NGAAF offices in Nanyuki town.

Ms Waruguru said the program is aimed at reducing the cost of construction through introduction of modern technology in the sector.

"Your clients are looking for reduced cost of construction. They need you advice so that they can make appropriate decisions on how to lower that cost," the county MP said.

"Local and international contractors are afraid of hiring you because majority of you lack certificates. These documents will help you to compete fairly in the industry," she added.

Eradicating unemployment

Eurofix director Wilson Iraya, said the workers will acquire certificates after the session so that they can compete fairly in the sector.

“We are privileged to train these young men and women who have ventured into the construction industry. We want to adequately train our people so that they can tap into the international job market. That notion that construction sector does not pay should end," Mr Iraya said.

Nita director Edward Mucheru said the program, which will be rolled out in the 47 counties, is aimed at eradicating unemployment and poverty among the youth.

"The biggest debate in Kenya today revolves around unemployment and poverty among our young people. That is why we are improving their competence to boost their employability. The licenses offered to them after the training will help them get jobs and perfect it," Mr Mucheru said.

Emanuel Mwaniki, a Nanyuki-based constructor, said the training will offer them a platform to sharpen their skills and benefit from local contracts.

"For the first time, I am getting equipped with construction skills for free. Majority of us do not have certificates and, hence, are edged out of crucial government tenders. We are happy and this training is timely," Mr Mwaniki said.

@Jamesmurymy