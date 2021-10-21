Woman Rep rolls out program to empower youth constructors

Laikipia women Catherine Waruguru. She has rolled out a program to upgrade construction skills among the youths.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  James Murimi

What you need to know:

  • Laikipia County's NGAAF has partnered with National Industrial Training Authority, National Construction Authority and Eurofix Industries Limited to train 300 young constructors.
  • The one-week training is aimed at ensuring the workers conform to the change of technology in the construction industry.

