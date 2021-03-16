Woman assaulted, kicked out by in-laws seeks justice

Ms Lydia Moraa who was allegedly assaulted by her brothers-in-law, has sought refuge at her aunt’s home as she recovers from a head injury inflicted on her. 

Photo credit: Ruth Mbula | Nation Media Group

By  Ruth Mbula

What you need to know:

  • Ms Lydia Moraa is now homeless and has now sought refuge at her aunt’s home at Chirichiro area in Nyaribari Chache Constituency.
  • She says her two brothers-in-law roughed her up last week as her husband watched and threw her personal belongings outside their house.

A 30-year-old woman in Kisii County is in agony after she was allegedly assaulted by her two brothers-in-law as her husband ejected her from their matrimonial home.

