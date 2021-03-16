Woman assaulted, kicked out by in-laws seeks justice

A 30-year-old woman in Kisii County is in agony after she was allegedly assaulted by her two brothers-in-law as her husband ejected her from their matrimonial home.

Besides serious body injuries, she also sustained a head injury, which left her skull cracked.

Ms Lydia Moraa is now homeless and has now sought refuge at her aunt’s home at Chirichiro area in Nyaribari Chache Constituency.

Speaking to nation.africa on Monday, Ms Moraa said all she wants is justice, calling on police, whom she noted have been reluctant to take action, to arrest her attackers.

“My two brothers-in-law roughed me up last week as my husband watched and threw my personal belongings outside our house,” said Ms Moraa.

She said she was forced out of her home at Keoke Village, leading to her admission in a private hospital in Kisii town for several days.

She explained that her marriage has been in shambles after her husband married a second wife.

“He has not been taking care of our children and he has left all responsibilities with me,” said Ms Moraa.

She explained that a meeting with the local chief recently, led to an agreement that she makes bricks from their farm, which her brothers-in-law are opposed to.

Descended on her with blows

She said that on the fateful day, her in-laws accosted her on her way home after inspecting the bricks on her farm. They descended on her with blows and kicks telling her to leave their homestead. They then took her home only to find her husband throwing out her personal items.

“I was beaten till I became unconscious. I fear for my life,” she said.

Ms Moraa’s case adds to the many gender-based-violence (GBV) cases in Kisii targeting women.

Authorities say GBV cases are on the rise. Most of these cases are not reported, and if they ever do, the victims are warned either to tow to the communal order or risk being ostracised.

Kisii County gender and mental health officer Ms Ruth Mogaka says victims of GBV rarely come out to seek justice.

“If they are women, they are threatened with excommunication from their marital homes,” says Ms Mogaka, adding that they have no voice in such matters.

Latest data by the National Crime Research Centre indicates that GBV in Kisii County, including domestic violence, is at 14 per cent higher than the national statistic of nine per cent. The devolved unit now ranks ninth in gender violence incidents in the country.

Kisii County Police Commander Jebel Munene said the police are investigating Ms Moraa’s incident and will take action against the people involved.

“We would like to warn people engaging in domestic violence that the law will soon catch up with them, there are better ways of handling emerging disputes,” said Mr Munene.