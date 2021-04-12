Woman arrested for 'facilitating' daughter’s circumcision

A woman from Nkurunga village in Kathangacini location Tharaka North Sub-county was yesterday arrested for allegedly facilitating circumcision of her 14-year-old daughter.

Members of Nyumba Kumi Initiative alerted Kathangacini Chief Roringo Thiora and his assistant Lydia Karimi, who then facilitated the arrest of the woman before handing her over to the sub-county Directorate of Criminal Investigation officers.

The girl, a Grade Seven pupil at Gatagani Primary School was later found at her grandmother’s house in the same village, and escorted to Kathangachini Police Post.

Villagers alerted the Nyumba Kumi officials after noticing that the girl had been missing from the village for some days.

Young girls

Tharaka Nithi County Commissioner Ms Beverly Opwora last week asked administrators to be vigilant and bring to book perpetrators of Female Genital Mutilation (FGM).

Ms Opwora said many girls, some as young as 10 years, were circumcised during the last Covid-19 pandemic long holiday, especially in Tharaka North and Igambang’ombe sub-counties.

She also urged parents to keep a keen eye on their daughters to tame teenage pregnancies.