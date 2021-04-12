Woman arrested for 'facilitating' daughter’s circumcision

Tharaka Nithi County Commissioner Ms Beverly Opwora last week asked administrators to be vigilant and bring to book perpetrators of FGM.

Photo credit: Pool | Nation Media Group

A woman from Nkurunga village in Kathangacini location Tharaka North Sub-county was yesterday arrested for allegedly facilitating circumcision of her 14-year-old daughter.

