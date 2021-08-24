Widows’ lobbies lay ground for 2022 poll

Widows in the country now believe they are a power factor and will fully participate in 2022 succession politics.

Though they do not have a candidate in mind, they say their strength is their estimated eight million votes, which if brought under one negotiation roof, will make them prime partners in the next government.

They say they only need to influence their adult children to vote in a certain way to push through their agenda.

Although the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics last updated widows population in 2014 at 4.2 million then, Muungano wa Wajane (Kenya Widows Union) leaders Dr Bertha Gaitho says they now number eight million.

Dr Gaitho lost her husband in 2011 to prostate cancer. She was then the chairperson of the women’s wing in their church, AIPCA. She then mobilised widows to form welfare groups, a drive that has seen her lead 532 groups in 18 counties to date.

Family institution

She says the widows’ lobby is open to support any presidential candidate with a “transformative and defining agenda for the Kenyan family institution where the pangs of widowhood are directly felt.”

“Our corroborated research deduces that Kenyan widows are estimated to be eight million accounting for nearly 15 per cent of the population. Our concern remains centred on the rural widows who remain disadvantaged by patriarchy, harmful cultural practices and poverty,” she says.

Ms Gaitho says their ideal presidential candidate is the one who will guarantee widows enactment of laws that will sanction a national census on them, create widows development fund, mobilise them into a national savings and credit organisation, and establish an independent authority to address issues of estate succession.

“We are currently grouped alongside other women in scrambling for the little devolved funds for affirmative action. We should be treated as a special group with an independent kitty to empower us,” she says.

Come Together Widows and Orphans Organisation (CTWOO) has also said it will support aspirants who will guarantee them of succession laws that protect widows’ interests — and the widows’ development fund.

Come Together Widows founder Diana Kamande says widows have been kicked out of their matrimonial homes and disinherited, yet there has never been a national agenda to mitigate the menace. Photo credit: Pool | Nation Media Group

CTWOO chairperson Diana Kamande says some widows have been kicked out of their matrimonial homes and disinherited, yet there has never been a national agenda to mitigate the menace.

“During the 2019 Census, we petitioned the KNBS to tally the number of widows in the country and we are still waiting for the official results to confirm that we are eight million and growing,” she says.

Ms Kamande says the widows are shopping for a government that will commit to cost effective speeding up of their succession processes, complaining that the current legal procedures are costly and tedious.

“Most widows give up halfway because the process drains their resources and makes it hard for them to hire good lawyers. They end up losing properties that’s legitimately theirs,” she says.

Succession process

Kiambu Deputy Governor Joyce Ngugi, a widow, says former First Lady Mama Ngina Kenyatta is a national mother figure of widows and has sacrificed her time and resources to inspire Kenyan widows.

“Mama Ngina and Jane Kiano — who are widows — have taught us to embrace widowhood with grace. We now need that inspiration to be entrenched into our governance values by the incoming governments after 2022 poll,” she says.

Murang’a Senator Irungu Kang’ata has since promised to table a Bill in Parliament that will introduce harsh penalties to any administrator who attempts to corrupt the succession process, suggesting that they should be jailed for at least 20 years with no option of a fine.

Dr Gaitho accuses some chiefs of frustrating widows who visit their offices for succession introductory letters, crucial for taking over administration of their husbands’ estates.

“Some of these chiefs seek monetary and sexual bribes from these widows. Some even sponsor claimants to the estate to emerge so that litigations can ensue; these are then manipulated leaving the widows with nothing,” she says.

Murang’a County Law Society of Kenya (LSK) member Timothy Mwangi says he is currently handling dozens of cases where chiefs have refused to draw succession letters for widows.