Widows’ lobbies lay ground for 2022 poll

Dr Bertha Gaitho (second right) the founder of Muungano wa Wajane with widows during a past International Widows Day. She says the country now has about eight million widows.

Photo credit: Pool | Nation Media Group
By  Mwangi Muiruri

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Widows in the country say their strength is their estimated eight million votes, which if brought under one negotiation roof, will make them prime partners in the next government.
  • Although the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics last updated widows population in 2014 at 4.2 million then, the widows say they now number eight million.

Widows in the country now believe they are a power factor and will fully participate in 2022 succession politics.

