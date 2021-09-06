Widowhood: What’s culture got to do with it?

For many, the term widow evokes an image of an older, even elderly woman, left to live out her days without her long-time love, however, widowhood has no age – women as young as 23 years lose their husbands too.

In Africa, women whose husbands have died face stigma, suspicion and in-laws that are determined to take away the little their husbands left behind.

Before I lost my husband 16 years ago, I thought that only uneducated, rural women faced such challenges. I was wrong.

The stigma or outright rejection a widow faces, especially from relatives, people that should, ideally, support them, leaves her feeling abandoned.

The sudden loss of love came to me much earlier than I expected, bringing with it a host of surprising challenges alongside the tragedy. I was still very young and had two sons to now bring up on my own. Besides being heartbroken, I also had no idea what to expect or how to deal with certain problems that arose.

Widowhood sucks

The feeling of widowhood sucks, bear with me, but I can’t find a better word to describe it. I can't. It just sucks. Not only do you lose the person you love, your lifetime partner, but your children also lose their father. You must deal with all of this by yourself because the one person who could have helped you cope during such a difficult time is gone.

Your couple friends’ lives move on. You are no longer part of a couple, and while they may still include you in their plans, you may not always feel comfortable being the ‘fifth wheel’.

Some women friends will not be comfortable having you socialise with their husbands, while some of your friends’ husbands will ask them to stay away from you because you may influence them negatively, since you are now single.

Some members of your relatives will exclude you from family-related activities, especially if you are the kind of person who refuses to be manipulated.

Then comes the traditional expectations – it is heart wrenching. I, fortunately, did not experience this much, I believe my exposure helped me. A few distance ‘shemejis’ (brothers-in-laws) in the village saw a potential ‘wife’ in me. One even volunteered to join me in the city to ‘take care of his sons’ after my husband’s burial. Of course, that wasn’t going to happen.

Many other widows have, unfortunately, grown up believing there is nothing they can do to escape these customs. Some want to, but cannot because they do not have the money to uproot their lives — and that of their children if they have any — and leave the community.

Stigma and discrimination

They must shave their hair, be inherited while others watch helplessly as their husbands’ properties are taken away from them and their children, leaving them impoverished. They face extreme stigma and discrimination and are perceived ‘carriers’ of disease.

The fact is that widows are subjected to dehumanising cultural and ritual practices passed off as mourning rites, practices that widowers are never put through.

While Kenya’s laws of inheritance provide for women to inherit from their husbands, many defer to traditional practices instead. These can be deeply patriarchal.

A widow’s fate, therefore, can depend entirely on the goodwill of her late husband’s family.

And although data shows that there are more than 258 million widows globally, they have historically been unseen and unsupported in our societies. To say the least, they are treated as sub-human.

The typical life of an African widow is part of the harmful cultural practices that we need to uproot from our society. We must speak against them in the loudest voice possible.

Though modernisation has played a major role in abolishing or diluting some of these primitive practices, some heinous ones that pose major health risks still exist.

Efforts to eliminate them will only be effective when it originates from within the culture.

Let’s all play our part, won’t we?