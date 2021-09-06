Widowhood a source of distress in Luo Nyanza

By  Dr Okumba Miruka

What you need to know:

  • Many widows' troubles revolve around them being evicted from the matrimonial homes by brothers-in-law (sometimes aided by mothers-in-law) for allegedly refusing to be re-married through Levirate unions.
  • The claims by perpetrators that widow inheritance is mandatory among the Luo and that non-compliance brings ill omen to the family are both opportunistic nonsense on stilts.

Many times when we hear of traditional councils of elders, it is in regard to some political shenanigans or competition for office. It is, therefore, gratifying that some councils are doing progressive work in protecting women’s rights, as documented in The Compendium of Cases by the Luo Council of Elders by the human rights NGO Kelin, based on cases resolved in Kisumu and Homa Bay counties.

