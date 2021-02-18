Why Sh2,000 State stipend is working against women

Arielle Molino,  Intellecap Advisory Services Private Limited Associate Vice President during the interview on matters affecting women at Nation Centre on February 9, 2021.

By  Moraa Obiria

Gender Reporter

What you need to know:

  • When you have the social protection that is 10 per cent of the liveable wage, it really helps little. That is putting a bandage on something that is in stitches.
  • We need data showing the average income for female-headed households.
  • There are a number of taxes that come with formalising businesses and this can discourage women from formalising theirs.

Ask Ms Arielle Molino, Associate Vice President at Intellecap what it takes to raise vulnerable women out of poverty and she will tell you, it begins with letters 'D' and 'P'.

