Why many Meru teen girls are getting pregnant

A bar chart showing percentage of pregnant girls per sub-county in Meru, in 2020. Adolescents in Igembe North and Central accounted for more than 50 per cent of  pregnancies.

Photo credit: Pool | Nation Media Group

By  David Muchui

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Data from the Meru County health department shows that 1,328 girls aged between 10 and 14 and 13,245 teens aged between 15 and 19 were pregnant in 2020 accounting for 38 per cent of all pregnancies in the county.
  • Out of the more than 14,500 pregnancies, 5,274 were recorded between January and May 2020.
  • Igembe North Deputy County Commissioner Harrison Ndwili cites parental negligence, poverty and a thriving boda boda industry where most of the youth eke out a living, as reason for many teen pregnancy cases. 

When Winfred Kinya got pregnant at the age of 17 years in 2014, her life changed for worse. The Form Three girl dropped out of school before going into depression, sometimes contemplating suicide.

Editor's picks

More from Gender

  1. AS IT HAPPENED: Obama moments - final day

  2. AS IT HAPPENED: Obama moments in Kenya

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.