Why Lamu women are keeping off the boat industry

A woman alights from a boat at the Lamu Jetty. Out of the more than 5,000 boat operators in the county, there is not a single woman.

Photo credit: Kalume Kazungu | Nation Media Group

By  Kalume Kazungu

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Out of the more than 5,000 boat operators in the county, there is not a single woman in the vast water transport industry.
  • Between 2019 and 2020, there were only two women whose stint did not last long as they quickly dropped out one after the other.
  • Lamu Women Alliance Organisation chairperson Raya Famau, cites religion and culture as key hindrances to women performing duties viewed to be male-dominated.

We live in an evolving world where women and men enjoy the same opportunities. Unlike in the past, women have ventured into and done better in previously male-dominated fields.

