Why Lamu women are keeping off the boat industry

We live in an evolving world where women and men enjoy the same opportunities. Unlike in the past, women have ventured into and done better in previously male-dominated fields.

In Lamu, however, women have shied away from the boat coxswain business, leaving it all to the men. Out of the more than 5,000 boat operators in the county, there is not a single woman in the vast water transport industry.

Between 2019 and 2020, there were only two women whose stint did not last long as they quickly dropped out one after the other.

Halima Omar quit after she got married to a fellow coxswain while, Fatma Ali despaired and opted to stay at home after realising she was the only woman across the archipelago, in the industry.

Ms Omar says her husband coerced her to stay at home and look after the children and the house as he works hard to provide for the family.

“I have papers on Standards of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping (STCW) which entails basic safety training required by seafarers. I tried working in the boat sector for some weeks but quit when I realised I was the only woman; I felt uncomfortable and lonely,” says Ms Ali whose parents were also opposed to the job because it involves interacting with men.

Lamu Women Alliance chairlady Raya Famau. She says culture and religion are key reasons behind Lamu women shying away from coxswain jobs. Photo credit: Kazungu Kalume | Nation Media Group

Lamu Women Alliance Organisation chairperson Raya Famau, cites religion and the conservative culture of the Lamu people as key hindrances to women performing duties viewed to be male-dominated.

The region is predominantly Muslim where cultural and religious bearings forbid women from socially interacting with men who aren’t their husbands or family members. Women are also required to dress appropriately and cover their bodies while in public or at work.

Ms Famau says the situation has made it hard for women to freely work in the boat industry in Lamu.

“It’s inappropriate for us women to work as boat operators as the job is mostly done by men. Working in such a sector definitely means mingling with men, which is against culture and religion,” says Ms Famau.

She, however, challenges fellow women to break the gender barriers that have existed for decades by exploring the boat transport business without minding what people say about them.

Female passengers

“We want to have female boat coxswains even if it means their vessels are used to carry female passengers only,” says Ms Famau.

Husna Yakub, a student and resident of Lamu, tells nation.africa that she wants to explore the male-dominated industry and become a marine pilot in future.

Her role model is Elizabeth Wakesho Marami, the first female marine pilot in Kenya.

“We already have the challenge of lack of women coxswains in Lamu. That’s why I wanted to pursue something that would challenge me. I want to study navigation and become a marine pilot just like Ms Marami,” says Ms Yakub.

Faraj Abdallah, a boat captain who has been in the industry for more than 20 years, however, believes women particularly in Lamu, have a long way to go in the coxswain business.

Mr Abdallah observes that residents in the county are mostly from the Swahili community and are guided by their culture and traditions which must be respected, including women not mingling with men who are not their husbands.

He says coxswaining also involves other hard duties that he feels are not fit for women.

Marine tragedies

“It’s not just coxswaining. Once your passengers board your vessel, you become their protector. When marine tragedies occur, you are required to act fast by jumping and saving lives. That means a woman coxswain will have to hold male passengers, which is against both religion and culture. Women should just keep off this industry. It’s for men,” says Mr Abdallah.

Kassim Omar, a Muslim cleric, says Islam does not prevent women from working and encourages Lamu women to dress decently and immerse themselves fully in the boat industry.

“Provided their body parts as women coxswains aren’t exposed, I don’t see any harm in them doing the job. The only thing is for them to ensure whatever they do in the presence of men is done with their hair and bodies respectfully covered,” Mr Omar notes.

Lamu Boat Operators Association chairperson Hassan Awadh, says the association has stepped up a campaign to encourage women in the county to embrace coxswaining as a profession.

He says there have been regular seafarer trainings in the region, in recent days with the association giving women first priority.

Bigger ships

“Women shouldn’t concentrate much on driving these small boats and dhows. They are capable of becoming captains of bigger ships, especially with the Lamu Port in place, provided they have the zeal,” says Mr Awadh.

According to the International Labour Organisation, women in the maritime industry account for only one or two per cent of the world’s 1.5 million seafarers. That means the gender imbalance in terms of staffing, training and other key policies will continue to keep women off the sea if not properly addressed.







