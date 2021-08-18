Why Kilifi, Kwale lead other counties in teen pregnancies

Kilifi County Executive for Health Charles Dadu at a recent interview said the county has witnessed a reduction in teen pregnancies due to easy access to family planning.
 

Photo credit: Wachira Mwangi | Nation Media Group

By  Nation Team

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Informal courts have been blamed for denying girls who are sexually abused justice.
  • In a typical case, three men convene a baraza under a tree in the village to discuss the matter. At the end of it, the parent of the girl is “compensated” with as little as Sh5,000, or chicken, cows, or goats.

Kangaroo courts, poverty and lack of parental supervision are to blame for the high number of teenage pregnancies in Kwale and Kilifi counties.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.