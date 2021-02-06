Prime

Why Kikuyu will be the first community to end FGM in Kenya

From left Mr Haithar Ahmed Somo, Child Protection Specialist- Unicef Kenya, chairperson of Anti-FGM Board Agnes Pareyio and Ms Bernadette Loloju, CEO Anti-FGM Board. Mr Somo says ending poverty is pivotal to ending FGM.

Photo credit: | Nation Media Group

By  Moraa Obiria

Gender Reporter

What you need to know:

  • Child Protection Specialist at Unicef Mr Haithar Ahmed says analysis by Unicef and Anti-FGM Board shows a general decline in FGM cases.
  • In Wajir, Garissa, Tana River, Marsabit, Samburu, West Pokot, Kajiado, Kisii and Migori, FGM has increased by more than 100 per cent during the Covid-19 period.
  • We  need to change the mind-set of the boys to protect the girls; so that they can reject the tradition that only girls who are cut are marriageable.

Today, the world marks International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) and as the fight to end the vice continues, major questions linger on. Are we cutting the numbers, traditions or minimising the dynamics?

Editor's picks

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.