Why I lectured Isiolo leaders in public

Monicah Kairuthi Gikundi during an interview with Nation.Africa in Isiolo town on March 29, 2021. Last month, she lectured Isiolo leaders in public accusing them of hypocrisy.

Photo credit: Waweru Wairimu | Nation Media Group

By  Waweru Wairimu

What you need to know:

  • Ms Monica Kairuthi Gikundi, whose video went viral, castigated Isiolo leaders for allegedly inciting youths following chaos that erupted after a boda boda rider was killed over theft claims.
  • Several leaders among them ex-Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko shared the two-minute-long clip accompanied with positive messages attracting thousands of viewership and comments.

She stood in front of the leaders and gave them a dress down; and her video went viral. Dressed in a brown, the woman castigated Isiolo leaders for allegedly inciting youths following chaos that erupted after a boda boda rider was killed over theft claims. The March 7, incident became the talk of the town for a whole week.

