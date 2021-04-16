Why I lectured Isiolo leaders in public

She stood in front of the leaders and gave them a dress down; and her video went viral. Dressed in a brown, the woman castigated Isiolo leaders for allegedly inciting youths following chaos that erupted after a boda boda rider was killed over theft claims. The March 7, incident became the talk of the town for a whole week.

Kenyans across the country hailed the seemingly furious Ms Monica Kairuthi Gikundi for the courage to lecture the elected leaders, whose differences she blamed for the three-day chaos that left about 10 people injured and several businesses in Isiolo town looted.

Several leaders among them ex-Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko shared the two-minute-long clip accompanied with positive messages attracting thousands of viewership and comments.

“This is a very good example of how members of the public should henceforth, openly address hypocrite politicians who pretend to be good after inciting youths to shed blood,” Mr Sonko shared alongside the clip on March 13.

When nation.africa meets her, Ms Kairuthi, who is a leader from the Ameru community living in Isiolo, says she had not been invited to the security meeting convened by Isiolo County Commissioner Herman Shambi, but heard about it from a friend.

Known for her boldness, the mother of three says she could have not gotten the chance to speak were it not for the open session that allowed residents to share their views.

Trended online

“I said what was in my heart and in the mind of thousands of Isiolo residents who had no opportunity to speak out,” Ms Kairuthi says.

But where did the woman from Waso area in Bulapesa Ward get the courage to lecture the leaders in a public from?

Immediately after the video trended online, she received several calls from friends, some lauding her for ‘speaking their mind’ while others asking her to be cautious not to face the wrath of politicians.

A staunch Christian, the 40-year-old says, she has been raised to be a strong woman who stands for the truth and is never afraid of the repercussions no matter how painful they could be.

Ms Gikundi says she is not afraid of speaking the truth and wants to see communities in Isiolo united. Photo credit: Waweru Wairimu | Nation Media Group

“We should tell each other the truth as truth sets us free. I saw it wise to tell them so that those willing to change do so before we (residents) eject them in 2022,” she notes.

But her biggest issue with the leaders, she says, was for reportedly sowing the seed of discord among communities and misusing youths who desperately need jobs and who have been affected by drug menace.

“Your differences is what is making our youth with no jobs fight. Take your differences to the field and battle them out as leaders but do not include us in your issues,” Ms Kairuthi said during the meeting.

On why she thought the leaders could have incited the youth who were embroiled in the fight, Ms Kairuthi says the coming together of leaders’ days after the violence, showed they did not have community interest at heart.

“Why didn’t they come out immediately the clashes started?” She poses while stressing on the need for them to be united. She says their differences are dividing residents and creating a breeding ground for fights.

The woman, who has been sensitising women across the county to stand up for their rights and speak out their mind, says time had come for residents to desist leaders fanning violence and dividing communities for their own selfish gains.

Besides empowerment, Ms Kairuthi has been motivating women to take part in peace efforts and initiatives as they together with children are the ones who bear the brunt of insecurity.

Monica Kairuthi Gikundi: “Parliament should pass the crucial law so that women have equal treatment like men.” Photo credit: Waweru Wairimu | Nation Media Group

She has been working with government officials on security matters among other issues affecting the community.

“I will continue educating our people on the need to coexist and remain united for realisation of more development. My desire each day is seeing Isiolo people united,” she says.

“Our people should know that when we fight, it is us who will suffer and not politicians’ loved ones. While we approach the elections, we must choose leaders based on their policies and not what they give us.”

Ms Kairuthi believes by speaking boldly without fear of intimidation, Kenyans would keep their leaders in check and ensure improved services.

She, however, says delayed enactment of two-thirds gender rule continues to marginalise women who should have equal rights and opportunities with men including in political, economic and social spheres.

“Parliament should pass the crucial law so that women have equal treatment like men,” she notes.

Immediate former Chief Justice David Maraga, before his exit, had asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to dissolve Parliament for failure to implement the two-third gender rule.

In April and May of 2016, MPs rejected the Constitution Amendment Bill No.4 of 2015 that sought to ensure the National Assembly and Senate comprise of membership not more than two third of either gender.

Ms Kairuthi says women have not been adequately involved in government programs and appeals to them to stand up and defend their rights.

While likening motherhood to leadership, she says, women have big hearts and would not watch as their children suffer and therefore, deserve being elected to various political positions.

“If only we had many elected women, our country would have been better development-wise,” she adds.

Surprisingly, Ms Kairuthi is not interested in politics but just wants to stay on the sideways while keeping leaders on check and empowering communities.

