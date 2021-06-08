Why girls cleaning their vaginas with lemon risk their health

Doctors warn against using lemons on the private part as it imbalances the vaginal pH.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Moraa Obiria

Gender Reporter

What you need to know:

  • Girls using lemons to clean their private parts assume the juice washes away the sperms, hence keeps them free from pregnancy.
  • Researchers have sought to establish whether lemon and lime juice have treatment and prevention properties and found it is harmful to the vaginal tissues.

A recent forum on safeguarding adolescents against violence, revealed that girls were using lemon to clean their vagina after sex.

