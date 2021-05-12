Why four counties had more girls than boys sit for KCPE, KCSE

In the 2020 primary and secondary school national exams, four counties recorded a consistent higher number of female candidates than males.

More girls than boys sat for both KCPE and KCSE exams in Elgeyo Marakwet, Kakamega, Kwale and Kisumu counties.

Overall, the data from the Ministry of Education indicates a near gender parity in enrolment.

For instance, girls constituted 49.93 per cent of the 1,179,192 KCPE candidates against 50.07 per cent for boys.

While in KCSE exams, of the 747,161 candidates, 50.90 per cent were male and 49.10 per cent female.

For these four counties, however, education experts attribute the inverted disparity to varied progressive and retrogressive factors.

These include extensive investments in girl-child education, successful fight against female genital mutilation, gender responsive teaching models and firm school management.

Further, this enrolment discrepancy could unfortunately, be caused by boys dropping out of school to engage in income generating activities.

“In Kwale, you may find boys wanting to make a buck quite early from the tourism sector thereby leaving girls in school,” says Women Educational Researchers of Kenya, chairperson, Dr Felicita Njuguna.

In Kisumu, while many non-governmental organisations are investing in the empowerment of the girl-child, the boys who feel disappointed with school are being trapped out of class into boda boda business and fishing industry, she argues.

Catholic Church

For Kakamega, presence of many schools run by the Catholic Church, is promoting higher retention of girls in school, she indicates.

“Most of the parents in Western Kenya send their children to Catholic schools and girls have a lot of support from the nuns who manage the schools,” she says.

Elgeyo Marakwet is the home of the founding chairperson of Anti-FGM Board Ms Linah Jebii Kilimo.

Dr Njuguna believes her influence in running campaigns against the vice and child marriages has yielded fruits as parents and elders have seemingly understood the importance of educating their girls.

“Girls and their parents, especially their mothers, are being put through mentorship. The parents now know their girls need an education,” she says.

Education expert, Mr Daniel Wesonga, says the bigger question lies on whether the retention is yielding to girls’ sterling performance.

He says a below average mark is an indication that the learners were in school, but not making simultaneous progress in learning.

“A ‘D’ score implies that the child was not learning what they ought to have learnt,” he says.

The 2020 KCSE results indicate that out of the 747,161 candidates, only 143,140 scored a minimum university entry qualification of C+ and above.

Parental and teachers’ support and awareness is nevertheless crucial to girls’ stay in school and sterling performance.

He says a supportive home environment where there is fair distribution of domestic work enables girls to keep up with their studies.

“How teachers handle learners, especially in how they ask the girls and boys questions in class, does also contribute to retention of the learners in school,” he says.

