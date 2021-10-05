Why experts want more women in environmental conservation

Zipporah Gathoni Ngatu of Iriene Mazingira Women Group in Meru, holds tree seedlings at their Mwendantu nursery. Environmentalists want a review of laws to ensure active involvement of women in conserving the environment. 


Photo credit: Pool | Nation Media Group

By  Stanley Kimuge

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Experts warn that locking women out of land ownership is slowing environmental conservation in Kenya and in the continent.
  • They want the integration of gender perspective in mitigating and adoption activities in matter climate change. 

Environmentalists want a review of laws and regulations to ensure active involvement of women in conserving the environment. The experts warn that locking women out of land ownership is slowing environmental conservation in Kenya and in the continent.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.