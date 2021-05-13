Why elders won't crown female community spokespersons

Kanu party leader Gideon Moi when he was crowned as Kalenjin political kingpin on 22/1/2021. Gusii Council of Elders chairperson Mr James Matundura says it is unimaginable to crown a woman for such a role.

Photo credit: | Nation Media Group

By  Moraa Obiria

Gender Reporter

What you need to know:

  • It is biblical that men are the communities’ spokespersons and that applies to all communities, says elder.
  • Women played a crucial role in the emancipation of the Abagusii from the grip of colonialists.
  • During Kenya’s struggle for independence in the years between 1920 and 1963, women in Mount Kenya region took charge in the fight against the alien rulers.

Council of elders have in the past year anointed at least six public figures as spokespersons of their respective communities.

