Why aspiring female politicians must reject the ‘dynasty’ tags

Ms Winfred Nyiva Mwendwa has had an impressive political career that include a number of firsts.

  • Ms Winfred Nyiva Mwendwa was first elected to Parliament in 1974 after her brother-in-law Eliud Ngala, then the incumbent, relocated to the neighbouring Kitui Central Constituency.
  • Ms Mwendwa was to make a major political return, winning the seat in 1992, 2002 and in 2013 as Kitui County Woman Representative.
  • She came from a prominent Kitui family - from where she made a debut to Parliament, took over a seat - through the vote - that was held by her brother-in-law and  this shaped her into a formidable politician

