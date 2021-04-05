Why 30% Club encourages equality in corporate world

Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) CEO Geoffrey Odundo (left) with Zuhura Odhiambo the CEO 30% Club Lead in East Africa during the signing ceremony where the NSE joined the 30% Club.

Photo credit: Diana Ngila | Nation Media Group

By  Okumba Miruka

University of Nairobi

What you need to know:

  • Founded in the United Kingdom in 2020 by Helena Morrisey, the 30 per cent Club believes that “gender balance on boards and in senior management.
  • The 30 per cent threshold is based on four group types outlined in Kanter’s Critical Mass Theory -uniform groups, skewed groups, tilted groups and  balanced groups.

On February 17, 2021, the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) joined the 30 per cent Club, a scheme to ensure that women occupy at least 30 per cent of senior positions in major companies. It was the second bourse in Africa to do so after the South African one. The move by the NSE comes in the wake of a 2019 study by Equileap, which revealed that women constitute a minority in the 62 companies listed in the national bourse.

