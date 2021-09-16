Why 100pc high school transition is a pipe dream for girls

Education CS Prof George Magoha at St Monica Chakol Girls High School in Busia County where he admitted three girls in the government’s 100 per cent transition program, on September 2, 2021.

Photo credit: Isaac Wale | Nation Media Group

By  Steve Otieno

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Four months after the Ministry of Education announced that every pupil who sat the exam in 2020 would join high school, the 100 per cent transition has proven to be a challenge.
  • There are still obstacles barring pupils, especially the girl child, from accessing education beyond primary school level.
  • Teenage pregnancy, early motherhood, parental negligence, ignorance on sexual health education and poverty, are largely to blame for the girl child’s inability to join Form One.

At least 1,179,172 pupils sat the 2020 Kenya Certificate of Primary Examinations (KCPE), last April. Unfortunately, some of them did not proceed to secondary school despite the promise by the Ministry of Education that every pupil who sat the exam would join high school.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.