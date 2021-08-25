Who is killing Murang’a women?

Murang'a County Maendeleo ya Wanawake chairperson Lucy Nyambura. She has asked  the Directorate of Criminal Investigations to investigate recent murders targeting women. 

Photo credit: Pool | Nation Media Group
By  Mwangi Muiruri

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Women lobby groups in Murang’a South want the DCI to investigate recent murders targeting women.
  • Murang’a South Police boss Alexander Shikondi has called on members of the public to volunteer crucial leads in crimes committed.

Women lobby groups in Murang’a South now want the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to investigate recent murders targeting women.

