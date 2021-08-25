Who is killing Murang’a women?

Women lobby groups in Murang’a South now want the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to investigate recent murders targeting women.

“It is disturbingly becoming normal that women can be murdered and no suspect is arrested,” said Maendeleo ya Wanawake chairlady Lucy Nyambura.

And last Sunday’s macabre murder of a Kenol town based businesswoman “should serve as the starting point of our DCI proving its worth of governance in our lives,” said Federation for African Women Educationists (Fawe) Coordinator Lizzie Mureithi.

The deceased was found cut into three pieces and dumped near Kagaa Secondary School and so far, no suspect has been arrested.

“And we are still waiting for the arrest of the suspect who murdered Judy Wanjiru in October 2018 at Kamuiru village,” said Ms Mureithi.

Wanjiru’s body was found lying in a pool of blood in a man’s house.

At St Mary village in Murang’a South, the family of Jane Nduta Murahe is still waiting for justice four years after she was found gang raped at the home on January 26, 2017. She had also been hit with a blunt object on her head and died a week later.

Constructive debate

Ms Nyambura said cases of women being assaulted and even murdered have been on the rise in the county.

Local DCIO boss David Cheruiyot said he is working with other departments to ensure there is security in the area.

“We are open to scrutiny and willing to serve the people since that is our core business. I would appreciate where we engage in a constructive debate about our challenges without appearing intent to malign others,” he said.

Murang’a South Police boss Alexander Shikondi, said: “We are doing all we can to ensure we deliver friendly policing services that entail building confidence among our subjects.”

Mr Shikondi called on members of the public to volunteer crucial leads in crimes committed “so that we can partner in improving security services”.

“None of us in the Police is happy when the society is bleeding. We are there to ensure lives and properties are respected. While we will do everything possible to apprehend these criminals, we beg for information from the members of the society. We should partner in solving some of these cases,” he said.











