Where's the female presidential candidate?

Political party leaders Raila Odinga, Musalia Mudavadi, Kalonzo Musyoka, Moses Wetangula and Gideon Moi at State House, Mombasa when they met with President Uhuru Kenyatta last week. Also present was Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya.

Photo credit: Photo | PSCU

By  Moraa Obiria

Gender Reporter

What you need to know:

  • 2022 election is a year away and in this hodgepodge though, Kenyans can easily count the men positioning themselves to become Kenya’s next President.
  • Discussions on a female presidential candidate are nevertheless silent.
  • Competing for the presidency requires immense resources and experience, demands that elude women.

Eleven months, 21 days! That's the exact time remaining from today to the 2022 General Election, at least according to the Constitution.

