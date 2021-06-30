What Generation Equality Forum means for a Kenyan

Kenyans go about their business in Nairobi Central Business District. Many are  little aware of the Generation Equality Forum and the importance of gender equality. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Moraa Obiria

Gender Reporter

What you need to know:

  • Generation Equality Forum starts in Paris, France today, after the 1995 Fourth World Conference on Women held in Beijing, China.
  • President Uhuru Kenyatta and Cabinet Secretary for Public Service and Gender Prof Margaret Kobia will be among the few eminent persons attending.

Today, Generation Equality Forum starts in Paris, France. This is a historical women conference, in this decade, after the 1995 Fourth World Conference on Women held in Beijing, China that birthed the Beijing Declaration and the Platform for Action.

