West Pokot: Mothers-in-law blamed for rise in FGM

Women demonstrating against FGM during the International Day of Zero Tolerance of FGM at Ortum in West Pokot County last year.


Photo credit: Oscar Kakai | Nation Media Group

By  Oscar Kakai

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • In the Pokot culture, women who have not undergone the cut are treated like children hence not allowed to do certain chores.
  • A Pokot Council of Elder Mastait Lockles says the vice is so rooted in the community with cases of people retrieving bodies of women buried without being circumcised, on the rise.

Pressure from mothers-in-law and husbands has been blamed for rising cases of Female Genital mutilation (FGM) in West Pokot County.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.