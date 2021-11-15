Breaking News: Ugandan capital Kampala hit by twin explosions

We left Afghanistan with broken hearts and souls

A Taliban fighter stands guard as Afghan women shout slogans during an anti-Pakistan protest rally, near the Pakistan embassy in Kabul on September 7, 2021. Hosnia Mohseni had lived in Kabul for two years, but had never seen Kabul that heavy and full of sorrow.


Photo credit: Photo | AFP

By  Fuller Project Team

What you need to know:

  • Hosnia Mohseni, a youth activist, decided to leave Afghanistan after two weeks of living under Taliban control.
  • Her five-month pregnant friend lost her baby due to the tremendous psychological pressure she felt after the Taliban’s seizure of her city. 
  • They left behind their home, families, friends, and a small library.

This story was produced in partnership with Rukhshana Media and is part of The Fuller Project’s ongoing series, Ending America’s forever war: What is next for Afghan women?, documenting what the end of America’s longest war on foreign soil means for the women who have lived through it.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.