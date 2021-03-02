Warrior who won’t relent in fight against cancer

Eunice Javoga, 48, a research assistant and coordinator for Armpath Oncology, at Hamisi Sub-county Hospital in Vihiga County. 

Photo credit: Pauline Ongaji | Nation Media Group

By  Pauline Ongaji

What you need to know:

  • Eunice Javoga, 48, is a cervical cancer warrior and an advocate against the disease.
  • She visits the remotest parts of Vihiga County, in an effort to ensure local women and girls are aware of the dangers of cancer and are tested regularly. 
  • Though her impact continues to be felt in the area she operates, She faces challenges in her effort to sensitize women who still hold to the tradition that no one is supposed to inspect their private parts other than their husbands, about cancer.

It is a Wednesday morning and I have to wait for a few hours as she attends to clients visiting her office at the Hamisi Sub-county Hospital in Vihiga County.

