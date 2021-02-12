Wangari Maathai’s bamboo project lives on

Ms Julia Wangari, one of the women in the project, displays some of the products made from Bamboo tree at Bamboo Biomass and Entrepreneurship project at Small Athi in Murang'a County. 

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group
By  Mwangi Muiruri

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • A group of 720 women in Murang’a County seek to transform a Sh300 million worth bamboo farming industry, initiated by Nobel laureate environmentalist cum politician the late Prof Wangari Maathai.
  • They target to raise Sh1.5 billion by next year to establish a fully-fledged bamboo processing industry.
  • Prof Maathai had in 1992, visited the ‘desert’ in Maragua South Sub-county and mobilised local women into community-based organisations.

