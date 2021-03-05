Volunteer helping Maa girls ‘bleed with pride’

Dr Madhvi Dalal, a volunteer who distributes reusable sanitary towels to girls from vulnerable pastoral communities speaks to pupils of Mara Girls' Leadership Primary School, in Narok West Sub-county on February 13, 2021. 

Photo credit: George Sayagie | Nation Media Group

By  George Sayagie

What you need to know:

  • Dr Madhvi Dalal is a volunteer who distributes the reusable sanitary towels to girls in pastoral communities, who can’t afford pads.
  • She also offers lessons where girls are taught on how to take control of their sex life and “Know their rights to say no to sexual intercourse while still young and learn self defence mechanisms.

It is lunch break at Mara Girls’ Leadership Primary School, in Talek Trading Centre, Narok West Sub-county. Janet Lepore is enjoying a quick skip of the rope with her friends before the bell rings for the afternoon classes.

Editor's picks

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.