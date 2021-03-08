Village elder whose locality has no single chang’aa den

Ms Anjelina Lwendo at her home in East Kochia Location in Homa Bay County on March 5, 2021. She is among the few women in the county  serving their communities as an village elders.


Photo credit: George Odiwuor | Nation Media Group

By George Odiwuor

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Ms Lwendo has served as a village elder for 17 years.
  • Village elders are the eyes of the government within their localities. Their main role is to maintain peaceful coexistence among community members and ensure government messages reach the locals.
  • Her main focus is the fight against alcoholism, which she describes as the main cause of all problems affecting communities.

Nyalunya Village in East Kochia Location in Homa Bay County is one of the few places where alcoholism and crime are not tolerated.

