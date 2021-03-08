Village elder whose locality has no single chang’aa den

Nyalunya Village in East Kochia Location in Homa Bay County is one of the few places where alcoholism and crime are not tolerated.

The rice growing village in Rangwe Sub-county has been recording minimal criminal cases thanks to interventions of 63-year-old Anjelina Lwendo.

She is a village elder and a farmer.

Ms Lwendo, a mother of eight, has served in the position for 17 years since the death of her husband in 2004.

It is a role that is mostly taken up by men because of the risks involved and the consistent calls from locals in need of help.

Village elders are the eyes of the government within their localities. Their main role is to maintain peaceful coexistence among community members and ensure government messages reach the locals.

Besides helping local chiefs and other administrators patrol around village whenever necessary, they also ensure conflicts arising from family disputes like land issues are resolved peacefully.

Some elders accompany national government administrators during raids on illegal activities like chang’aa and busaa dens.

Being a village elder is not for the faint-hearted. It is voluntary work, yet quite demanding. It requires a lot of commitment and courage, especially when an elder has to identify criminals in the village.

Ms Lwendo took the role of her husband who served as a village elder when she was 46 years old.

Good leadership style

"My husband worked for Kenya Power and doubled up as a village elder. The community saw it best that I take up his role after his demise," she says.

The senior citizen believes her husband's good leadership style is what made locals have faith in her. No one cared that she is a Class Seven dropout.

Today, she represents at least 25 homes, with each home having an average of 20 people.

On a normal day, Ms Lwendo wakes up at 5am to do household chores, including milking her cows and tilling her farm, before engaging in her elderly roles.

She meets community members in the afternoons to discuss issues affecting them.

“We encourage people to meet in public barazas where they discuss issues affecting the villages. I always ask them to share problems they face and seek solutions for the same,” Ms Lwendo says.

Her main focus has always been the fight against alcoholism, which she describes as the main cause of all problems affecting communities.

She proudly says Nyalunya Village does not have illegal brewing dens.

"There are only a few drunkards in my village. They, however, don't drink from this area," Ms Lwendo says.

Besides their regular schedules, elders are sometimes ambushed by emergencies. Ms Lwendo says she is sometimes called in the middle of the night to sort out family squabbles.

"I was once called when one of my neighbours murdered another. Members of the community feel comfortable engaging me instead of government authorities," she says.

Ms Lwendo says issues like theft require the chief’s intervention and he is the first person she contacts during such times.

Communal issues

"I try as much as I can to solve communal issues that are within my jurisdiction. Some, however, require the chief’s intervention," she says.

Worse cases like murder would, however, involve the police.

"We have a hierarchy of how to communicate. I am the first person the community gets in touch with before I call the chief who later calls the police," Ms Lwendo says.

The village elder’s role is not felt outside their village.

Ms Lwendo wishes she could be celebrated on days like International Women’s Day.

She appeals to the government to set aside funds to pay village elders to encourage them to work even harder.

"The only payment I received from the government was during the national census. The work we do is voluntary and involves a lot of commitment. I appeal to the State to consider giving us a stipend,” the elder says.

East Kochia Location Chief Salome Obop tells nation.africa that the village elder’s role is very important, especially when there are disputes to be dissolved.

“A village elder is in a position to identify the people he represents because they are closer to them than I am. They, therefore, play an important role in solving conflict because they know the genesis of all issues in their area,” the administrator says.

