Breaking news: Uhuru confirms Martha Koome as Kenya's first female Chief Justice

Vihiga GBV centre ready in three months

Tieng’re Rescue Centre in Kisumu County. Vihiga County that has previously relied on Kisumu and Kakamega counties for these facilities,  is set to get its first GBV rescue centre in August.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Derick Luvega

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The Sh5.7 million rescue centre project in Vihiga County will be ready in the next three months.
  • The project is funded through the National Government Affirmative Action Fund, which is under the patronage of women representatives.

The Sh5.7 million rescue centre project in Vihiga County will be ready in the next three months, officials have said.

Editor's picks

More from Gender

  1. AS IT HAPPENED: Obama moments - final day

  2. AS IT HAPPENED: Obama moments in Kenya

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.