Vaginitis: The disease haunting Tana River girls

Conversations around women’s health and more importantly the menstrual health, are among the taboo topics in Tana River County.

Most women and girls here are expected to figure it out along the way. As a result, hundreds are silently battling urinary tract infections with many suffering depression and eventually dropping out of school.

Anna Saida*, 17, battled yeast infection for a long time. This forced her to drop out of school in 2019, after unsuccessfully battling the condition.

While in school, her friends distanced themselves from her owing to the odour that emanated from her body, while the boys mocked and insulted her.

“My mother tried to treat me with traditional herbs without success. The infection would disappear for a while then come back with a worse smell; so I decided to quit,” she says.

The striking poverty in their home and inadequate supply of sanitary towels at school, forced her to minimise the usage of the pads.

While in Class Seven, Saida shared the sanitary pads she got from school with everyone else in her home.

Her mother and some of her aunties would take some of the pads she received, leaving her with few to sustain her through the cycle.

Girls in Bondeni village, Tana River County after receiving sanitary towels from Moving the GoalPosts, an organisation that supports menstrual hygiene. Photo credit: Stephen Oduor | Nation Media Group

Whereas a girl in her periods requires an average of three to four pads on a single day, Saida was forced to use one per day. This was to ensure she has enough for each day of the cycle, causing her a lot of harm and stealing her glory at an early age. She even developed burns in her private parts.

“I would get home with the sanitary towels only for my mother to share them amongst all the women at home. She would give me only four pieces to last me until the next free supply at school,” she recounts.

Soaked mattress

She would use the towel during the day while in school, and resort to pieces old mattresses at night. In the morning, she would wash the soaked mattress, air it and then put on a sanitary towel before proceeding to school.

When she started getting the infections, she never revealed it to anybody as she was afraid of what people would say.

“I had seen what one of my friends went through; people said she was sleeping around with men and was not bathing well, some said she had slept with someone's husband who bewitched her. She eventually dropped out of school and got married,” she narrates.

The stigma from her schoolmates heightened by her teachers, kept her out of class. She spent most of her time behind the girls’ toilet alongside others who were experiencing similar challenges.

Her decision to eventually quit school was inspired by three other girls who dropped out to escape the unwarranted psychological torture.

“I could not take it, especially when my teachers became part of the group that mocked me and ordered me out of class, yet they were in a position to help. It is true, however, that I caused discomfort to others,” she says.

Saida got married in 2019 to a man who took her to a gynaecologist for treatment. She says the marks of the infection are still visible and remind her of the horrible experience that stole a chunk of her life.

Her mother Mildred Halako, says the situation affected the daughter psychologically.

Menstrual hygiene

“Sometimes she would sit alone and get lost in her thoughts. I saw my daughter suffer as I struggled to find a solution to what I did not know,” she says.

Ms Halako admits she did not know much about menstrual hygiene apart from the traditional knowledge passed to her by her parents, which are not effective in the modern day.

“We used torn clothes, that's what we passed to our children who currently are using sanitary pads,” she says.

When we visit Mbuji Primary School, we find several girls seated along the school fence behind the latrine. Teachers here confess that it is normal, especially during their monthly periods.

“They usually take a break to go wash up and air their undergarments before wearing them with another set of pads. Some just wash up to repeat the same pad,” says a teacher who seeks anonymity.

Milcah Hadida, a menstrual hygiene ambassador has taken the bull by its horns; she collects sanitary towels from well-wishers and using a bicycle, delivers them to vulnerable girls around the county.

Most girls in this region, she says, have one undergarment. In the event of heavy flow, they run to the latrine to wash, air and wear them sometimes even before they dry properly.

“These girls waste four to six hours of their school time waiting for the underwear to dry before they can go to class; as they wait the sanitary pad they have on is supported by their thighs,” she tells nation.africa.

Ms Hadida says the inadequate supply of pads in the school has forced girls to use one for 12 straight hours. As a result, three out of every five girls are silently suffering from vaginal infections that is pushing them out of school.

The menstrual hygiene advocate says she has encountered more than 100 girls in Tana Delta, Galole and Bura who did not know they were suffering from vaginal infections.

“Parents are using traditional methods to treat the infections, making the situation worse as every time it recurs, it is worse. Girls here are silently traumatised,” she says.

Ms Hadida reiterates that despite efforts to supply the families with sanitary towels, there is need for widespread training of girls and their parents on menstrual hygiene and vaginitis.

The Florence Nightingale medal winner has appealed to organisations to support girls in the county with reusable sanitary towels and underwear, to support the menstrual hygiene campaign.

Empower them

She also proposes that teachers engage boys more in menstrual hygiene classes to enlighten them on menstruation and empower them to adequately support the girls.

Adolescent and reproductive health officer Hawaa Abdighafoor during an interview with nation.africa in Hola, Tana River County. Photo credit: Stephen Oduor | Nation Media Group

Adolescent and reproductive health officer Hawaa Abdigafoor, warns that hundreds of girls in the county risk losing their ability to bear children as a result of the infections.

The doctor at Hola Referral Hospital says the infection affects the uterine walls over time if not treated on time.

Ms Abdigafoor also notes that very few cases of vaginitis are reported to hospitals as a result of victimisation and stigma. This, she notes, has given way to traditional methods that are certainly harmful to the reproductive system.

“We now have a private room where we can listen to the girls and help them medically and mentally,” she says.

She calls on NGOs championing war against period poverty to scale up efforts in remote areas as those in the township are fairly advantaged.

The 2020 Unicef report on menstrual hygiene shows that the number of girls dropping out of school due to period stigma is on the rise.

The report notes that more girls in areas considered as hardship or marginalised like Tana River, Marsabit, Turkana among others, were experiencing high numbers of early marriages and pregnancies as a result of period poverty.

Cases of suicide have also been reported, with four out of ten girls suffering trauma.

