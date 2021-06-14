Vaginitis: The disease haunting Tana River girls

Menstrual Hygiene ambassador Milcah Hadida (left) distributes sanitary pads to girls and women in Majengo village, Tana River County.

Photo credit: Stephen Oduor | Nation Media Group

By  Stephen Oduor

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Whereas a girl in her periods requires an average of three to four pads on a single day, Anna Saida was forced to use one per day.
  • When she started getting the infections, she never revealed it to anybody as she was afraid of what people would say.
  • While in school, her friends distanced themselves from her owing to the odour that emanated from her body, while the boys mocked and insulted her.

Conversations around women’s health and more importantly the menstrual health, are among the taboo topics in Tana River County.

